Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Man slits throat of ex-wife on Holi, throws acid on her friend

According to the police, Aarti (31) had been living separately from her husband, Manmohan Pandey, for some time, as the couple had already divorced.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us