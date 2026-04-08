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Man, sons attempt suicide as eviction team reaches to abolish house built on govt land in Uttar Pradesh

One among the three is in a critical condition and has been admitted to a government medical college, they said.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicide

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