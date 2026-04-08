<p>Shahjahanpur (UP): A man and his two sons allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging from a tree in front of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revenue-department">revenue department</a> team and police who had reached to demolish their house built on government land here, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>One among the three is in a critical condition and has been admitted to a government medical college, they said.</p>.<p>Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Jalalabad) Prabhat Kumar Rai said Dhanpal had constructed a house on government land in the Magtora village of Jalalabad area.</p>.Delhi HC stays eviction of Race Club, Polo ground; directs centre to follow 'due process'.<p>An eviction order was passed by the tehsildar’s court, following which Dhanpal had approached the high court, which ordered a fresh hearing in the matter.</p>.<p>After rehearing the case, the tehsildar’s court again ordered eviction, Rai said.</p>.<p>He said on Tuesday a revenue department team along with police personnel reached the village and asked Dhanpal to remove the encroachment from the government land.</p>.<p>Angered by the move, he climbed a tree and attempted to hang self. His sons Vivek and Durgesh also climbed trees and tried to take the same step, he added.</p>.<p>Rai said police personnel present at the spot brought them down, following which the team returned.</p>.Kogilu eviction: Evictees lack certificates for housing scheme.<p>A video of the incident was circulated on social media in which the three were seen climbing trees and police trying to bring them down.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a>’s former MLA Rajesh Yadav claimed that during the incident, Dhanpal’s son Vivek was seriously injured while attempting to hang self and has been admitted to the government medical college.</p>.<p>Yadav, who said he visited the hospital and met him, and also demanded a probe into the incident.</p>