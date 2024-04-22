Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad allegedly attacked at wedding in Sant Kabir Nagar

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, saying 'hooliganism will not be tolerated in the state.'

"Sapa bahadur Akhilesh Yadav, your party goons have launched a deadly attack on NISHAD party chief cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad. Strict action will be taken against the attackers and hooliganism will not be allowed to return to UP at all. 400-plus on June 4," he said.