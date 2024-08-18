Uttar Pradesh minister's 'driver' found hanging in Bareilly guest house

Bareilly: A 46-year-old man, reportedly a driver of an Uttar Pradesh minister, was found hanging in a state guest house in Bareilly on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in a guest house of the Public Works Department (PWD) located in Civil Lines of Bareilly district headquarters, they said.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Sharma said the deceased was identified as Rajveer Singh, a resident of Barabanki district and reportedly the driver of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh.