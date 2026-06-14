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Uttar Pradesh: Mosque built on police station land sparks dispute in Meerut; Imam served 7-day notice

The mosque management however rejected the allegations saying the land had been recorded in the name of the Waqf Board.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMeerutMosqueWaqf

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