Uttar Pradesh: Non-bailable warrant issued against 2 MLAs of BJP alliance partners in 2006 paper leak case

A special court here has issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against two MLAs of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party, both alliance partners of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Railway Recruitment Paper leak case lodged against them in 2006.

Special Judge Pushkar Upadhyaya issued the NBW against SBSP MLA Bedi Ram, whose video in which he had admitted to leaking papers and taking money for recruitment for government jobs in different states had gone viral on social media late last month, and Nishad Party MLA Vipul Dubey and some others after they failed to appear before the court despite several summons.

While Bedi Ram was an MLA from Jakhaniya assembly seat in Ghazipur district, Dubey represented Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district.