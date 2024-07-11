Uttar Pradesh: Non-bailable warrant issued against 2 MLAs of BJP alliance partners in 2006 paper leak case

A special court here has issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against two MLAs of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party, both alliance partners of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Railway Recruitment Paper leak case lodged against them in 2006.
Special Judge Pushkar Upadhyaya issued the NBW against SBSP MLA Bedi Ram, whose video in which he had admitted to leaking papers and taking money for recruitment for government jobs in different states had gone viral on social media late last month, and Nishad Party MLA Vipul Dubey and some others after they failed to appear before the court despite several summons.
While Bedi Ram was an MLA from Jakhaniya assembly seat in Ghazipur district, Dubey represented Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district.
The special task force of the UP police had arrested Bedi Ram and Vipul Upadhyaya in connection with the Railway Group D Recruitment paper leak and sent them to jail. They were later enlarged on bail. The police had recovered the papers of the examination a day before it was scheduled to be held.
The special court has directed the police to produce the duo and others by July 26.
In the viral video, Bedi Ram was heard claiming that he had connections in many states and that he did not take petty cases (for jobs) and accepted only big cases involving a large number of people.
Earlier a video of UP minister and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar had also gone viral in which he was heard saying that Ram had the ‘ability’ to get the youths secure government jobs.
The opposition parties demanded stern action against the MLA and alleged that Ram had good connections in the saffron party. ''Why is Bedi Ram still in the NDA despite admitting that he is involved in paper leaks?'' Congress had criticised earlier on social media.
