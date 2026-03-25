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Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 6 more in Shrvasti iftar party case; total arrests now stand at 10

The six people arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Jamal Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, and Sufiyan -- from Shravasti district, and Shakir, Sheru Ahmed, and Shamsad Ali
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 04:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPoliceIftar party

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