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Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple Trust seeks formation of SIT to probe ‘missing funds’

The SIT would also investigate the efficacy of the security system, including the CCTV, the role of the checking staff.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam TempleSIT

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