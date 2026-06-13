Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple Trust seeks formation of SIT to probe ‘missing funds’

<p>Lucknow: A day after a PIL was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Ram Temple Trust sought formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the charges.</p><p>According to the sources, the Trust has requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to form an SIT for this purpose.</p>.Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe .<p>The Trust said that the SIT would also probe the circumstances under which crores of rupees in offerings were embezzled under the nose of the security personnel and who were responsible for the same.</p><p>The SIT would also investigate the efficacy of the security system, including the CCTV, the role of the checking staff.</p><p>Meanwhile sources said that a police team conducted a raid on the residence of one Luvkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran Fagauli village in Ayodhya district on Friday and allegedly recovered around Rs 12 lakh.</p><p>Mishra, according to the reports, was one of the staff responsible for counting of cash offerings at the Temple.</p><p>Mishra’s father Bachhulal, however said that he had no knowledge about the money as he lived in Ghaziabad.</p><p>Reports said that Mishra, who was a car mechanic before being employed by the Trust, had bought a piece of land in Faizabad and also that a house was being constructed on the land.</p><p>Earlier senior BJP leaders and seers had also demanded a probe into the matter.</p>.Ayodhya didn't have air connectivity for ages after Lord Rama's arrival in ‘Pushpak Viman', says Adityanath.<p>Senior leaders and former MP Brij Bhushan appeared to support the allegations of embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying that he could not speak the truth as he was scared of the consequences.</p><p>Another senior BJP leader and former MP from Ayodhya, Vinay Katiyar also demanded an independent probe into the matter saying the issue concerned the faith of millions of devotees.</p><p>Some Ayodhya based seers also joined the issue and sought a probe into the matter. ‘’An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,’’ Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said</p>