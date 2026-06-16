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Uttar Pradesh sanitation worker shot dead by son for not earning enough money in Prayagraj

The incident took place on Monday at the collectorate office as Kori was on his way to work in Manjhanpur on a motorcycle with his son, Rahul.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshShootingCrime

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