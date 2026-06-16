Uttar Pradesh sanitation worker shot dead by son for not earning enough money in Prayagraj

<p>In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father in Nara village in Uttar Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj </a>for not providing adequate money needed to fulfill family expenses, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the deceased, 48-year-old Ramnaresh Kori, was rushed to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in a critical state but succumbed to the wounds.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Monday at the collectorate office as Kori was on his way to work in Manjhanpur on a motorcycle with his son, Rahul.</p>.<p>When the two were near BP Public School in Manjhanpur town, Rahul asked him to stop the motorcycle, and as he did, he fired two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shooting">gunshots</a> in his father's chest with a country-made pistol and fled, the police said.</p>.Teen shot, four others stabbed during New York Kincks triumph celebration.<p>After reaching hospital, Kori succumbed to the wounds.</p>.<p>Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said a family dispute over money as Kori was not providing adequate financial support towards his children's education and household expenses has emerged as the prime motive behind the killing.</p>.<p>The CO said Kori lived with his elder brother Rakesh in Manjhanpur, while his wife Sudha Devi and sons, Rahul, Arun, and Ankit, and daughter Bittan Devi lived separately in the village.</p>.<p>An FIR was filed in the matter at the complaint of Rakesh, he said.</p>.<p>Police have launched a manhunt involving three teams to arrest Rahul, Singh said. </p>