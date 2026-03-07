Menu
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Over 70 lakh forms received for including names, 2.68 lakh for deletion in claims and objections period

From October 27 to March 6, a total of 3,18,140 Form 7 applications were received, including 1,86,362 for male voters, 1,31,766 for female voters and 12 for third gender voters.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 09:04 IST
