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Uttar Pradesh SIR: Over 84 lakh voters added in final list, total electorate rises to 13.39 crore

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group stood at 3,33,981, while the gender ratio was 824 female voters per 1,000 male voters.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian politcsspecial intensive revision

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