<p>A fire broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uttar%20Pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh,</a> killing six people, including five children on Monday. Another woman was also injured in the tragic incident. </p><p>"The incident took place on Monday night. The injured members of the family were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead," SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.</p><p>The blaze was reported at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad, with the officials receiving information at 8:49 pm, after which rescue and relief operation was deployed. </p><p>According to police, tailoring work was done at the house, resulting in storage of large amount of cloth, causing flames to spread rapidly. </p><p>Initial investigation suggested that a suspected short circuit triggered the fire, police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Rukhsar (25), Mahbish (12), Hammad (4), Akdas (4), Nabia (4 months) and Inayat (4 months), all residents of Gali No. 3 near the Surahi Wali Masjid in Kidwai Nagar.</p><p>The injured woman, Ameer Bano (55) is undergoing treatment. </p>