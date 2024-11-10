Home
Uttar Pradesh STF arrests man who escaped Mumbai police custody

Prince Kailash Vishwakarma was arrested in Thane district's Chitalsar Manpada area on November 5 on charges of possession of two pistols, the Special Task Force (STF) said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:54 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 09:54 IST
