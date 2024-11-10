Uttar Pradesh STF arrests man who escaped Mumbai police custody

<p>Lucknow: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man here who was on the run after escaping from police custody in Maharashtra's Thane, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Prince Kailash Vishwakarma was arrested in Thane district's Chitalsar Manpada area on November 5 on charges of possession of two pistols, the Special Task Force (STF) said in a statement.</p>.<p>The same night, he managed to escape from custody at the Chitalsar Manpada police station, it said.</p>.<p>The statement said Thane police had sought help from the Uttar Pradesh STF in connection with the case.</p>.<p>After escaping from custody, he came to Lucknow and was living at different places before being arrested by police in the Indiranagar area here, the STF added.</p>.<p>Further legal action is being taken by Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Lahane, it said. </p>