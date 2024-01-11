JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh to have 5 more airports, says aviation minister Scindia

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 07:14 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Scindia said.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya.

Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.

The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the state.

Regarding Ayodhya airport, Scindia said the second phase expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 January 2024, 07:14 IST)
India NewsAirportUttar PradeshJyotiraditya Scindia

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT