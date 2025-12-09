Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh toll plaza scandal: Manager records couples' private moments, extorts money

The manager, identified as Ashutosh Sarkar was sacked by the service provider company following the complaints.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 10:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeextortionToll plaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us