<p>Lucknow: The Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) installed at the toll plazas on the highways are meant to enhance safety, efficiency and incidence response using technology like cameras, sensors and AI to monitor real time traffic. </p><p>But at an Uttar Pradesh Expressway, a toll plaza manager allegedly used the cameras to record intimate moments between couples and to blackmail them.</p><p>The manager, identified as Ashutosh Sarkar was sacked by the service provider company following the complaints.</p><p>The matter came to light after a video of a couple's private moments went viral on social media a couple of days back. </p><p>The couple later filed a complaint that the video was recorded at Haliyapur toll plaza in Sultanpur district on the Poorvanchal Expressway. </p><p>They also complained that the manager extorted Rs 32,000 from them by threatening to make the video public.</p><p>It turned out that the couple had stopped their vehicle before the toll plaza and shared intimate moments in the car when the video was recorded.</p><p>In another complaint, a youth alleged that Sarkar extorted Rs 10,000 from him by threatening to make the video of his private moments with his wife public.</p><p>Reports said that Sarkar also allegedly recorded the women, who went out to answer the call of nature, in the vicinity of the toll plaza.</p><p>The manager even managed to record a video of a police team accepting bribes from a truck driver and later forced the police to cough up Rs 2,000.</p><p>Reports said that the matter is being investigated. </p>