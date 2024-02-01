Uttar Pradesh: VHP Moradabad head nabbed for slaughtering cow to create tension

Moradabad (UP): A Vishva Hindu Parishad district head and three others were arrested here for allegedly paying a man to slaughter a cow in a bid to create communal tension in the area and defame a local police officer, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Monu Vishnoi and others, according to police, stole a cow and slaughtered it in a forest area. The four were arrested Wednesday and lodged in jail.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said, "The incidents were planned and executed to cause tension in the area and target the station house officer (SHO) of the Chhajlet Police Station."

The investigation into the matter began after remains of cattle were recovered on January 16.