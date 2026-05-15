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Uttar Pradesh: Woman delivers quadruplets over five days through normal delivery

The newborns have been placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure, and their condition is stable, while the mother is also healthy, said Dr Shubhra Agrawal.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshpregnancyquadruplets

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