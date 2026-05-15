<p>Moradabad (UP): In a rare medical event, a woman gave birth to four babies – two boys and two girls – over a span of five days through normal delivery at a private hospital here, doctors said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to officials at the Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital in the Lodhipur area, Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal district, delivered her first child on May 9 at the facility. She later gave birth to three more babies on May 14.</p>.Death toll in Uttar Pradesh storms, rains reaches 142.<p>Doctors delivered all four babies -- two boys and two girls -- without a Caesarean section, despite the pregnancy being categorised as ‘high-risk’.</p>.<p>Dr Shubhra Agrawal, who led the medical team, said it was the first case at the hospital in which quadruplets were delivered through normal delivery.</p>.<p>The newborns have been placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure, and their condition is stable, while the mother is also healthy, Argrawal said.</p>.<p>She said the woman had been under treatment since the third month of her pregnancy after ultrasound reports confirmed four fetuses.</p>.<p>“A specialised team closely monitored Amina throughout her pregnancy," Agrawal said.</p>.<p>Doctors had initially advised reducing the number of fetuses due to the risks involved, but the family decided to go ahead with the pregnancy, she added.</p>.<p>The medical team also included Dr Roli Agrawal and Dr Purti Chhanna, along with other staff members, the officials said.</p>.Man kills pregnant wife for wearing a ‘T-shirt’, dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Thanking the doctors, Amina said she and her children were doing well.</p>.<p>Her husband, Mohammad Alim, said the team handled the case with great care over the past several months. </p>