<p>In a bizarre incident from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uttar%20Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Moradabad district, a newly-wed woman absconded from a bus stand while her husband went to buy her pakodas (fritters). </p><p>The incident occurred on March 9 when Pritam Singh from Amroha district went to bring his wife, Rinjhim, back from her maternal home, which she was visiting for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Holi">Holi</a>.</p><p>The couple, who married on December 1 last year, began their journey together but the two got down at Bilari bus stand to transfer into another bus. That was when Rimjhim told her husband she was hungry and asked him to buy some snacks from a nearby stall. </p>.UP boy tricked to pay gold worth Rs 85 lakh for momos; 2 taken to custody.<p>When Pritam returned with the food, he saw that his 18-year-old wife had vanished. He assumed that he might be close by but after searching the area </p><p>Pritam walked over to buy the snack. But when he returned a few minutes later, his wife had vanished. At first, he assumed she might be close by and searched around. However, he did not find her and no one at the bus stand had seen her leave either. </p><p>The man then approached the police to file a missing person report. Pritam said he suspects that Rimjhim has run away with a younger man from her parental village.</p><p>Police have registered the case and are examining the CCTV footage from around the bus stand. They are also accessing her mobile phone location to track her movements. Further investigation is underway.</p>