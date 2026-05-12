Uttar Pradesh: Woman stages ‘Sholay’ drama atop water tank after man refuses to marry her; rescued

<p>Plibhit (UP): In a repeat of an iconic scene from the 1975 hit ‘Sholay’, a 22-year-old woman on Tuesday climbed atop a water tank in a village in Pilibhit district and threatened to end her life after a man allegedly refused to marry her, police said.</p>.<p>The incident at Banskhera village within the Madhotanda police station limits triggered a high-voltage drama that continued for nearly two hours, with villagers gathering at the spot in large numbers.</p>.Former Army personnel who killed 3 people in Uttar Pradesh, shot dead in encounter hours after arrest.<p>The incident brought back memories of the multi-starrer blockbuster released more than 50 years ago, where Veeru (Dharmendra) climbs atop a water tank to fulfil his wish to marry Basanti (Hema Malini) after the latter’s ‘Mausi’ (Leela Mishra) trashed his proposal conveyed to her by Jai (Amitabh Bachchan).</p>.<p>According to police, the woman was reportedly in a relationship with a man who later refused to marry her. Distressed, she climbed the tall water tank in the village and threatened to jump from there.</p>.Movie bug bit when I was seven: Ramesh Sippy looks back at 'Sholay' and how it all started.<p>Madhotanda SHO Ashok Pal said police reached the spot after being alerted and tried to persuade the woman to come down safely.</p>.<p>“After prolonged counselling and effort, we succeeded in bringing her down safely. She is currently being counselled by experts, keeping in view her mental condition. She would be handed over to her family after completing the formalities,” the SHO said. </p>