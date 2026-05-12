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Uttar Pradesh: Woman stages ‘Sholay’ drama atop water tank after man refuses to marry her; rescued

According to police, the woman was reportedly in a relationship with a man who later refused to marry her.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSholay

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