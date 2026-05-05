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Uttar Pradesh: Youth removes skull fragment from pyre for 'occult ritual' to influence woman unrequited love, held

Police said the tantrik, identified as Avdhesh Sharma, is being questioned and material, including photographs of around 50 individuals, has been recovered from him.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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