<p>Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: In a disturbing incident, a teenager's cremation in Hapur took a macabre turn when three men were caught on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV</a> removing part of the skull from the burning pyre, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The main accused, who allegedly did this to influence a woman whom he loves through occult practice, has been arrested, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Hapur Dehat police station area after the last rites of a 16-year-old student, who had died following a prolonged illness.</p>.<p>The boy, Shubhanshu, a resident of Sotawali locality, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut.</p>.<p>The family members of the deceased had performed the cremation in the Lodhpur village on Sunday and returned home, only to discover upon revisiting the site that a portion of the skull was missing. </p><p>CCTV footage from the premises later showed three men on a moped leaving the spot, prompting a police probe.</p>.Jharkhand shocker: 13-year-old girl strangled to death in sacrifice; mother & tantrik among 3 arrested.<p>Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar said the accused were identified through the footage and taken into custody. "The main accused, Aman, has been arrested and sent to jail," he said.</p>.<p>During questioning, Aman told police that he had approached a tantrik (occultist) due to his unrequited love for a woman, wanting to influence her. Acting on the alleged advice, he removed part of the skull from the pyre and handed it over, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said the tantrik, identified as Avdhesh Sharma, is being questioned and material, including photographs of around 50 individuals, has been recovered from him.</p>.<p>Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.</p>