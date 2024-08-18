Home
Uttarakhand: Bill providing 10% quota in govt jobs to statehood agitators gets Guv’s nod

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government can never forget the struggle and sacrifices of the statehood agitators and gives top priority to their welfare.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 17:16 IST

Dehradun: A Bill providing of 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand has been approved by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd).

He said that the state government had decided to give 10 per cent reservation in government jobs to the statehood agitators and all their dependents.

The chief minister said that with the approval of the Bill, a long-standing demand of the statehood agitators has been fulfilled.

He said that along with increasing the pension of the statehood agitators, the government has also decided to give pension to their dependents after their death.

