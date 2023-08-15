Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uzbek woman arrested in Uttar Pradesh for trying to enter India from Nepal without valid visa

A case has been registered in the matter and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, officials said.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 15:33 IST

An Uzbek woman was arrested on Tuesday while she was allegedly trying to cross over to Sonauli town here from Nepal without a valid visa, officials said on Tuesday.

Located on the India-Nepal border, Sonauli is a transit point between the two countries.

Dilbar Rakhimova (31) was arrested during a routine check by the Immigration department in Sonauli after it was found that she did not have a valid visa to enter India, said Sonauli immigration checkpost officer R Majumdar.

A case has been registered in the matter and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, Majumdar said.

(Published 15 August 2023, 15:33 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshNepalUzbekistan

