Varanasi court allows dropping of charges against all accused except UP Cong chief in 2015 rioting case

UP Congress chief Rai, in a statement, said, 'For them (BJP) the word Sanatan is not a symbol of any faith and belief, but merely a weapon of political vengeance. This was completely proved when this anti-Sanatan government filed a case against 82 people who were involved in the 'Anyay Pratikar Yatra', a protest march against suppression of present Shankaracharya in Kashi in 2015. Except me, the government sought the withdrawal of cases against 81 others.'

'I am not going to be deterred by the discriminatory action of the government and will continue to fight for the injustice done to every aggrieved person or class along with Sanatan Samaj,' he said.