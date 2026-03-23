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Varanasi court denies bail to 14 arrested for Iftar party on boat in Ganga

The 14 were charged with defiling a place of worship, hurting religious sentiments and causing public nuisance and water pollution.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGangaVaranasi

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