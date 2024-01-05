Varanasi court likely to decide on making ASI's Gyanvapi report public on Jan 6

Varanasi: A Varanasi court is likely to give a ruling Saturday on making the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex public and providing copies of it to the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh on Friday said since the order on the issue has not been typed out yet, it will be given on Saturday, said Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer for Hindu side.

The counsels of both Hindu and Muslim sides as well as that of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were present in court on Friday.