Varanasi ghats sinking due to over exploitation of groundwater, reveals BHU study

The cumulative subsistence is over 50 mm in six years at Samne ghat and Prahlad ghat whereas it is more than 33 mm in Gaay ghat and Chousatti ghat. The sinking is little less in Assi ghat, Raja Harishchandra ghat, Raja ghat and Chet Singh ghat.

“Too much groundwater is being extracted adversely affecting the underground sand layer, which in turn compresses the clay layer, causing irreversible deformation. Our data clearly shows such subsistence since 2017, but groundwater depletion may be happening for a long time,” Ashwani Raju, first author of the research paper, told DH.

The scientist said Varanasi witnessed rapid urbanisation in recent years as people migrated from rural areas in search of a better life. This has put immense pressure on the ground water level.

According to the Central Ground Water Board, the city has nine administrative areas, out of which in three the ground water level is in “over-exploited” condition where in five the level is “semi-critical”. But even then the most groundwater loss happens in the over-exploited zone.

“The recharge of the aquifers by the monsoon is low as the rate of extraction is more than the rate of recharge,” said Raju, who along with other BHU colleagues examined the problem in detail using extensive satellite data. The monsoon rainfall is on a declining trend for the last 21 years between 1998 and 2018.

The study involves 12 Ghats – all showing subsistence trends - and four other areas that too are sinking at a rate of 3-5 mm every year.