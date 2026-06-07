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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Varanasi Municipal Corporation approves shifting of meat, fish shops to city outskirts

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal informed the House that five locations have been identified in the first phase of the project.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 11:34 IST
Uttar PradeshVaranasiIndia NewsMeat shops

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