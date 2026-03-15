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Varanasi temple 'offered' PNG connection as LPG crisis affects prasad distribution

The administration officials surveyed the temple premises and offered a PNG connection, Mahant Shankar Puri Maharaj said.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 19:40 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 19:40 IST
India NewsVaranasiLPGPNG

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