PM Modi to flag off new train between Varanasi-Kanyakumari on Monday

New Delhi: With the beginning of the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a new train between Banaras and Kanyakumari (Kashi Tamil Sangamam Weekly Express) to link the two important religious sites of the country on Monday.

Besides this, the PM will flag off the second Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat train during his visit to temple town.

PM Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday and Monday, December 17 and 18.

The first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi was launched on February 15, 2019.