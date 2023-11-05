Varanasi to host Solapur garment event

Mumbai: As Solapur gets transformed into a hub of uniform-making in the country, it has chosen Varanasi for the international expo which would see businessmen from across the globe converge in the ancient town.

While Varanasi or Banaras or Kashi is one of the oldest living cities in the world and the ultimate pilgrimage spot, the Solapur district in Maharashtra too has a recognition for pilgrimage.

The Solapur Garment Manufacturers Association (SGMA) has decided to make Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event - as the city has seen a massive transformation in the past nine years.

With the mega annual event, SGMA is aiming to attract participation from 200 leading brands with more than 10,000 designs of uniform clothes, apart from 20,000 designs of the uniform garments on show.

The Exhibition will be held at Shri Kashi Varanasi Din Dayal Handicraft Complex from 16-18 December, 2023.

SGMA’s Satish Pawar has been appointed as Chairman and Prakash Pawar as Secretary to shoulder the responsibility of the exhibition.

“The world uniform market in 2020 was 6.2 billion dollars, in 2021 it was 8.4 billion dollars and in 2030 it is expected to touch 25 billion dollars,” said Prakash Pawar.

The uniform exhibition is being held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state of the country with immense potential of growth in the textile industry and will witness more than 200 brands showcasing their products under one roof. Almost all leading companies engaged in manufacturing uniform clothes will participate in the exhibition.