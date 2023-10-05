Varun Gandhi hails Allahabad HC's stay on UP govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said: 'The high court has put a stay on the suspension of the licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. I congratulate the people of Amethi and the hundreds of hospital employees on their hard-fought victory.'

'It is my wish for all of you that your own Sanjay Gandhi Hospital remains dedicated to public service for many years,' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh said.