Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Vehicles torched, shops targeted after youth shot dead in clashes during religious procession in UP's Bahraich

District authorities have ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions in Bahraich district.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sources said that the altercation soon turned violent and stones were pelted on the procession from the roofs of the nearby houses which damaged the Durga idol. Shots were also fired during the violence.

It was alleged that one Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehuan Mansoor, was hit by a bullet and died on the spot. A dozen others also sustained injuries.

As the news of the violence spread, many Puja Committees stopped the Durga immersion processions and blocked roads at various places in Bahraich and nearby districts.

Police said that 25 people, including the main accused, identified as Salman, were arrested in connection with the violence. Two police personnel, including the station in-charge of Hardi police station, were suspended on charges of laxity.

Security personnel in strength have been deployed in the troubled areas and PAC was also deployed to maintain law and order.

‘’We are trying to identify the trouble mongers...raids are being conducted at different places to nab them....the situation is under control,’’ said a senior police official in Bahraich on Monday.

Bahraich superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla said that the police were investigating the incident and added that stern action would be taken against the trouble mongers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 09:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraich

Follow us on :

Follow Us