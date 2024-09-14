VHP attacks Akhilesh Yadav over his 'mathadheesh-mafia' remark

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his “not much difference between mathadheesh and mafia” remark and demanded an apology from him.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Yadav had said, “There is not much difference between a mathadheesh (head of a math) and mafia.” The SP chief’s remarks came when his reaction was sought on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s charge that he was identifying the caste of criminals.

Reacting sharply, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain termed Yadav’s remark as “highly condemnable and objectionable”, and said he should apologise for his statement.