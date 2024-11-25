Woman stabs security personnel after he nabs her for theft at Thane station

<p>Thane: A 26-year-old personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) was stabbed by a woman after he nabbed her for stealing from a passenger at Thane railway station, an official said on Sunday.</p><p>MSF guard Aniket Kadam was on patrolling duty on platforms 9-10 when the incident took place on Thursday, he said.</p><p>After being alerted by a commotion, Kadam chased a woman, identified as Jainab Memon, and detained her for allegedly stealing from a passenger.</p><p>Just then, her husband tried to intervene but the security personnel caught him as well saying he too was involved in the crime, the official said.</p>.Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide.<p>When Kadam was taking the couple to the police station, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the waist. The injured MSF guard, however, did not let the woman flee, though her husband, Zahir Memon, escaped.</p><p>Kadam was taken to a hospital and he recorded his statement after recovery, the official said.</p><p>Zahir was arrested the next day, said an official from Thane Government Railway Police.</p><p>Police have pressed attempted murder charges against the accused, the official added.</p>