Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands action against those alleging misappropriation of Ram Temple funds

An SIT probe is underway into allegations of misappropriation of donation money at the Ram temple.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam TempleVishwa Hindu Parishad

Follow us on :

Follow Us