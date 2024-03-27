'Vulgar' reels on scooter: Another penalty of Rs 47,500, FIR lodged in Noida

Noida: The Noida Traffic Police slapped another penalty of Rs 47,500 against three people, including two women, whose video of scooter-riding surfaced on social media this week, officials said on Wednesday.

The local police have lodged an FIR in this regard.

The traffic police had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on the scooter-owner after their first video, which was called out for vulgarity in public places by internet users, surfaced on social media on March 25.

The traffic police then took cognizance of another video, in which one girl and a boy were seen riding the scooter on a city street without helmets, and booked the scooter-owner on seven counts of negligence related to road safety including provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the e-challan.

"The total penalty imposed on the scooter owner over the two episodes in the two days has reached Rs 80,500," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.