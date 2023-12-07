Waiter beaten to death after dirty plates brushed against guests at wedding in UP's Ghaziabad

The police recovered his body from the Garhi Kataiya forests later, sources said.

The cops initially thought it was a murder over some rivalry but it was proven otherwise following several days of investigation after Pankaj's mother informed the cops that her son had not returned home after the night of the wedding.

Pankaj worked as a waiter with a contractor, identified as Manoj Kumar, and was tasked with removing the dirty plates in exchange for Rs 500.

It later turned out that Manoj was also among the assaulters, the police said on Thursday.

Some guests at the wedding function had consumed liquor and they brutally assaulted Pankaj after the dirty plates touched their clothes even as he kept apologising and pleaded to be spared, sources said. They dumped him in a deserted forest area after realising that he would not survive, the sources added.

Police said that Manoj and two others have been arrested and sent to jail. The matter is being investigated further.