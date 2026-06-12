Waiting for 2 yugas: Ayodhya did not have air connectivity for eons after Ram's return in 'Pushpak Viman': Yogi Adityanath

<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi%20adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Friday said the ancient city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya </a>had to wait for thousands of years for air connectivity, since Lord Ram landed in his capital in the 'Pushpak Viman'.</p><p>After flagging off electric buses from Lucknow to Gautam Buddh Nagar and the inauguration of Noida Electric Bus Depot, the chief minister said Ayodhya now has an operational airport that is dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki. </p>.'India not dharmshala for anti-nationals': UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautions against 'love & land jihad'.<p>"Perhaps Lord Shri Ram came to Ayodhya in the Pushpak Viman, but after that the residents of Ayodhya did not get air services for thousands of years. Ayodhya remained neglected for thousands of years and even after Independence it continued to face neglect," he said.</p><p>Further, Adityanath said "new Uttar Pradesh of new India" witnessed transformation, with the state having world-class road and air connectivity. </p><p>Recalling the time before 2017, he said that the state was struggling with poor infrastructure, law and order-related issues and security concerns. </p><p>"Before 2017, talking about investment in Uttar Pradesh was like a distant dream," he said.</p><p>Adityanath said the "double-engine government" had significantly expanded infrastructure over the last nine years and the state now had a road network of around 4 lakh kilometres.</p><p>He also said that the world was facing consequences of environmental degradation and geopolitical tensions, while highlighting the need to address these issues. </p>