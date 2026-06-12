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Waiting for 2 yugas: Ayodhya did not have air connectivity for eons after Ram's return in 'Pushpak Viman': Yogi Adityanath

Further, Adityanath said 'new Uttar Pradesh of new India' witnessed transformation, with the state having world-class road and air connectivity.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaYogi Adityanath

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