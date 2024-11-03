Wanted criminal injured in encounter with police in UP

<p>Mau (UP): A wanted criminal was on Sunday injured in an encounter with police here early Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>Deepak alia Devdutt was shot at when he opened fire on the police party near Saraon village in Kopaganj police station area at about 4 am, an official statement issued here said.</p>.Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; two CRPF men, two cops injured in Srinagar encounter.<p>Devdutt, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, has been admitted to a hospital with gun shot injuries.</p>.<p>A sum of Rs 9,710, country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, it said.</p>.<p>Devdutt was wanted in a number of criminal cases, including that of loot, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh said. </p>