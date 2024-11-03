Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Wanted criminal injured in encounter with police in UP

Deepak alia Devdutt was shot at when he opened fire on the police party near Saraon village in Kopaganj police station area at about 4 am, an official statement issued here said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 05:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 05:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeEncounter

Follow us on :

Follow Us