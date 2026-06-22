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Wanted in seven murders, Bihar's dreaded criminal shot dead in encounter in UP

According to the police sources here on Monday, the criminal was identified as Lallan Singh alias Lallan, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBihar

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