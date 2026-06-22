Wanted in seven murders, Bihar's dreaded criminal shot dead in encounter in UP

<p>Lucknow: A dreaded criminal, who was wanted in connection with seven murders, was gunned down in an ‘encounter’ with the Special Task Force (STF) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> police in Saharanpur district late on Sunday night.</p><p>According to police sources here on Monday, the criminal, identified as Lallan Singh alias Lallan, a resident of Samastipur district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>, who carried a cash reward of Rs. 1.25 lakh on his head, was shot at when he fired at a police party after being asked to stop on Sarsawa-Nakud Road in the district.</p>.No more vulgar songs with double meanings or caste overtones: Bihar govt warns of strict action.<p>Lallan, who was riding a motor bike with an acquaintance of his, suffered serious injuries in the shoot out and was taken to the community health centre at Sarsawa where he was declared dead by the doctors. The other criminal managed to escape taking advantage of darkness, sources said.</p><p>A massive search operation was launched to nab the other criminal, sources said.</p><p>Singh was wanted in connection with the murder of seven people, including two sub-inspectors and a security guard. He was also wanted for committing robberies, looting of a bank cash van and weapons.</p><p>Lallan had shot dead a sub-inspector of police in Varanasi in 2022 and looted his service revolver.</p>