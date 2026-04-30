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Watch | Bride rides JCB machine during Matkor ritual in Uttar Pradesh

An elephant led the procession, while the flower-decked JCB machine remained the centre of attraction.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrending

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