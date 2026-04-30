<p>Deoria (UP): In an unusual wedding procession, a bride was taken out on a decorated JCB machine as part of the traditional Matkor ritual in this <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh </a>district, locals said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Khakhri village on Wednesday, where the family of Ragini Rajbhar gave a modern twist to the customary pre-wedding ceremony by using an earthmover as the ceremonial vehicle.</p>.Rajasthani groom climbs ladder to don 100-feet currency garland; video goes viral.<p>According to locals, the ritual involved excavating soil using the JCB machine, after which the bride, accompanied by her mother Sudanti Devi, aunt Phoolmati and other women relatives, rode atop the vehicle through the village.</p>.<p>The procession, marked by music, drums and DJ beats, drew enthusiastic participation from villagers. An elephant led the procession, while the flower-decked JCB machine remained the centre of attraction.</p>.<p>Family members said the initiative was taken to make the wedding memorable with the bride's brothers, Bhushan, Sushil, Piyush and Nitesh, making elaborate arrangements.</p>.<p>Traditionally, the Matkor ritual involves women participating on foot, but the family opted for an unconventional approach.</p>.<p>The event drew large crowds from nearby villages, with videos of the ceremony circulating widely on social media.</p>.<p>Locals said it was the first time such a ceremony was witnessed in the area, with the blend of tradition and modernity receiving appreciation from both youngsters and elders. </p>