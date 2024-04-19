Watch | Caught enjoying facial in school canteen, UP principal bites teacher

On Thursday morning, a concerning incident unfolded at a primary school in Dandamau village of Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. Students were deprived of their academic lesson due to the absence of their principal, Sangeeta Singh, who was occupied with facial at school canteen, NDTV reported.
According to police officials and eyewitness accounts, Headmistress Sangeeta Singh was found enjoying facial in the area designated for food preparation for the students. Assistant teacher Anam Khan stumbled upon the scene and promptly recorded a video as evidence. In the footage, Ms Singh was seen relaxing on a chair when Ms Khan caught her on camera. Agitated, Ms Singh got up immediately to stop the video from being taken and allegedly assaulted her.
Ms Khan's confrontation with Ms Singh let to an altercation and she allegedly bit Ms Khan's hand, causing injuries and bleeding, the publication said. Ms Khan documented the aftermath of the assault, sharing videos of the incident which subsequently went viral on social media platforms.
Official response and actions taken
In response to the incident, the Block Education Officer has initiated an investigation into the conduct of Ms Singh. Additionally, the Bighapur police have registered a case based on Ms Khan's complaint and have conducted a medical examination to assess her injuries.
Bighapur Circle Officer, Maya Rai, stated, "We received a complaint from the assistant teacher of the school in Dandamau village that the headmistress was getting a facial done on the premises and beat her up when caught. We will take necessary action."
