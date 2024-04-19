Watch | Caught enjoying facial in school canteen, UP principal bites teacher

Ms Khan's confrontation with Ms Singh let to an altercation and she allegedly bit Ms Khan's hand, causing injuries and bleeding, the publication said. Ms Khan documented the aftermath of the assault, sharing videos of the incident which subsequently went viral on social media platforms.

Official response and actions taken

In response to the incident, the Block Education Officer has initiated an investigation into the conduct of Ms Singh. Additionally, the Bighapur police have registered a case based on Ms Khan's complaint and have conducted a medical examination to assess her injuries.

Bighapur Circle Officer, Maya Rai, stated, "We received a complaint from the assistant teacher of the school in Dandamau village that the headmistress was getting a facial done on the premises and beat her up when caught. We will take necessary action."