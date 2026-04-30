<p>A campaign speech at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aligarh-muslim-university">Aligarh Muslim University</a> has taken social media by storm after a video captured an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/african">African student</a> delivering unusually ambitious promises.</p>.<p>The video, filmed during student elections at Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, shows a candidate identified as Ayyuba addressing fellow students in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindi">Hindi</a>. His confident delivery, combined with a mix of practical ideas and exaggerated pledges, quickly drew attention <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/onlinr">online</a>.</p>.<p>During the speech, Ayyuba promised to provide tea three times a day to all residents if elected, a proposal that has since become the most talked-about part of his campaign. He also suggested launching a metro service between the hostel and the college, citing the distance students have to cover daily.</p>.<p>“Jaisa ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga. Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga. Annexe me 5 AC lagayega. NT me swimming pool mai banaunga. NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai Metro start karunga,” he said.</p>.ED may attach Al Falah University campus under anti-money laundering law.<p>He added, “Har floor pe washing machine hoga. Agar mai Secretary bana toh NT me sabko 3 time chai milega.”</p>.<p>His speech, delivered with dramatic flair, received loud cheers from the audience, with students chanting slogans like “Ayyuba Zindabad!” throughout.</p>.<p>As the clip spread across platforms, it triggered a wave of reactions online. Many users found the speech entertaining, applauding both the candidate’s confidence and his fluent Hindi delivery. Some even backed him humorously, saying, “Hamara neta kaisa ho ayyuba jaisa ho.”</p>.<p>Others zeroed in on his promise of serving tea three times a day. “Three time chai was powerful,” one user wrote.</p>.<p>However, not everyone was convinced. “AC aur washing machine ye kuch zyada na hogaya,” another user commented. </p><p>Meanwhile, another user commented, "If this one wins, then Students will have a blast...They'll bathe in the swimming pool...They'll live in AC."</p>.<p>Despite the mixed reactions, the video turned Ayyuba’s campaign into one of the most talked-about moments from the university’s student elections.</p>