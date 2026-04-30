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Watch | 'Chai three times a day' to metro dreams: AMU's African candidate’s speech breaks internet

Despite the mixed reactions, the video turned student’s campaign into one of the most talked-about moments from the university’s student elections.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshViral videostudentTrendingAligarh Muslim UniversityAfricancandidate

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