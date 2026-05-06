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Watch: Class 1 girl appeals 'DM uncle' for road repair in Lakhimpur Kheri; district administration takes action as video goes viral

"DM uncle, you are very good… please get the road by my house repaired," she said, showing visuals of herself wading through a waterlogged brick road
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshViral videoLakhimpur KheriTrendingroad repair

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