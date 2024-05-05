Watch | Female UP school teacher attacked by principal for coming late to work

A video has gone viral on social media in which a woman can be seen physically assaulting another. An NDTV report claims that the incidence happened in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and the assaulter in question is a school principal.

She allegedly attacked the other woman, a teacher in the same school, for coming late to work.

The incident occurred in a pre-secondary school in Agra's Seegana village. In the video, the principal can be heard saying that the teacher was trying to tear up the former's clothes during the attack.

The principal can be seen attacking the teacher in the video and even clutching her clothes. A man tries to pull her away, who the publication says is her driver.