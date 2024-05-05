Watch | Female UP school teacher attacked by principal for coming late to work

A video has gone viral on social media in which a woman can be seen physically assaulting another. An NDTV report claims that the incidence happened in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and the assaulter in question is a school principal.
She allegedly attacked the other woman, a teacher in the same school, for coming late to work.
The incident occurred in a pre-secondary school in Agra's Seegana village. In the video, the principal can be heard saying that the teacher was trying to tear up the former's clothes during the attack.
The principal can be seen attacking the teacher in the video and even clutching her clothes. A man tries to pull her away, who the publication says is her driver.
After this, the duo was separated by colleagues, but soon another scuffle ensued, in which the teacher can be heard saying, "Maar ke dikhade agar dum hain toh. Kya kar lega tu aur tera driver (beat me if you have guts. What will you and your driver do)," to which the principal responded, "Kisiki dadagiri nahi chalegi yaha" (nobody will be allowed to boss around here).
The video was initially shared by an X user, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj.
This incident comes to light only a month after a headmistress of a primary school in Dandamau village of Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh was found enjoying a facial in the area designated for food preparation for the students.
An assistant teacher Anam Khan stumbled upon the scene and promptly recorded a video as evidence. In the footage, the teacher was seen relaxing on a chair when Khan caught her on camera.
Agitated, the teacher got up immediately to stop the video from being taken and allegedly assaulted her.
Note: DH has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.
Published 05 May 2024, 13:51 IST