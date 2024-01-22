Watch: IAF choppers shower flower petals after Lord Ram idol is unveiled

PM Modi performed the aarti as the sanctum sanctorum's curtains opened for masses and offered fruits to Ram Lalla.

Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' by invitees who came for the ceremony filled up the air in the temple premises.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla - the childhood form of Lord Ram - was attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.