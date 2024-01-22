JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Watch: IAF choppers shower flower petals after Lord Ram idol is unveiled

PM Modi performed the aarti as the sanctum sanctorum's curtains opened for the masses and he offered fruits to Ram Lalla.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 08:19 IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Track our live coverage of the event here.

PM Modi performed the aarti as the sanctum sanctorum's curtains opened for masses and offered fruits to Ram Lalla.

Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' by invitees who came for the ceremony filled up the air in the temple premises.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla - the childhood form of Lord Ram - was attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

(Published 22 January 2024, 08:19 IST)
