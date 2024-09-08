Watch | Loco pilots brawl to drive Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

Passengers pushing and jostling each other to get a seat in a train is not an extraordinary sight when it comes to Indian Railways. However, a rare scene of loco pilots fighting each other to run the newly inaugurated Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat came to fore on Thursday.

According to a report by ETV Bharat, the semi-high speed train has become a bone of contention between the railway employees of Agra and Kota division since its inauguration on Monday.

The matter further escalated on Thursday and a video showing some loco pilots squabbling with each other has now gone viral on social media.

As per the report, an Agra division loco pilot and his assistant were beaten up at Rajasthan's Gangapur City Junction during the dispute. The lock of the guard room along with the train's windowpanes were also broken.