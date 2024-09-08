Watch | Loco pilots brawl to drive Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

Passengers pushing and jostling each other to get a seat in a train is not an extraordinary sight when it comes to Indian Railways. However, a rare scene of loco pilots fighting each other to run the newly inaugurated Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat came to fore on Thursday.
According to a report by ETV Bharat, the semi-high speed train has become a bone of contention between the railway employees of Agra and Kota division since its inauguration on Monday.
The matter further escalated on Thursday and a video showing some loco pilots squabbling with each other has now gone viral on social media.
As per the report, an Agra division loco pilot and his assistant were beaten up at Rajasthan's Gangapur City Junction during the dispute. The lock of the guard room along with the train's windowpanes were also broken.
In a video shared on social media, a group of people can be seen helping some persons get inside the driver's compartment of the train, while another person (reportedly the Agra division guard) is dragged outside of the cabin and beaten up. Some police personnel are also visible in the video.
"A case has been registered against unknown railway personnel on the complaint of Agra guard Raghavendra Saraswat. Further investigation is underway," the publication quoted GRP Gangapur City SHO Dalbir Singh as saying.
The matter has also reached the Railway Board but, no action has been taken against any staff yet.
According to reports, the Indian Railways have ordered the Western-Central Railway, North-Western Railway, and Northern Railway to run the Vande Bharat train. Loco pilots of the three divisions are now constantly locking horns to drive the train.
The incident has also led to a retaliation from the Agra division railway staff as guard Ramkesh Meena who was operating the Yamuna Bridge-Kota passenger train was beaten up at Agra's Idgah station with his clothes torn, said the report.
Disclaimer: DH has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.
Published 08 September 2024, 06:42 IST