Watch | Ola Foods delivery partner caught unabashedly eating customer's food

A Noida man was left dumbstruck when he ordered food from Ola Foods, only to find the delivery partner eating it on a two-wheeler.

Entrepreneur Aman Birendra Jaiswal shared a video on social media where the delivery partner could be seen feasting the food delivery order.

Jaiswal claimed that initially his delivery partner demanded an extra amount of Rs 10 for delivering the food to which he reluctantly denied first, but later agreed to pay.

Alleging that he had to wait for 45 minutes for his meal despite this, Jaiswal said that he witnessed the delivery driver feasting on his order while sitting on his parked two-wheeler.