Watch | Ola Foods delivery partner caught unabashedly eating customer's food

A Noida man was left dumbstruck when he ordered food from Ola Foods, only to find the delivery partner eating it on a two-wheeler.
Entrepreneur Aman Birendra Jaiswal shared a video on social media where the delivery partner could be seen feasting the food delivery order.
Jaiswal claimed that initially his delivery partner demanded an extra amount of Rs 10 for delivering the food to which he reluctantly denied first, but later agreed to pay.
Alleging that he had to wait for 45 minutes for his meal despite this, Jaiswal said that he witnessed the delivery driver feasting on his order while sitting on his parked two-wheeler.
Another shocking surprise for Jaiswal was when he confronted the delivery driver, he replied, "Haan to karte raho tum jo karna hai tumhe (Keep doing what you want)."
Upon being scolded, the guy gives another non-chalant reponse saying, " Toh kya karu (What do I do then)."
Sharing the video on Instagram, Jaiswal wrote a caption along saying, "@olacabs This is how your food delivery partner are doing their job, first he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min and when I found him this is what he said."
An X user replied to Jaiswal's post saying, "Baad me sympathy maangte firenge gareeb card khel ke (sic)."
Another social media user suggesting cash on delivery method for night deliveries, replied, "Raat ki order COD rakhne ki bhai.. Mein to COD hi rakhta hu.. Aise bakchodi se bachne ke liye (sic)."
Another wrote, "Maar raipta deke (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "Kyu hi muh lagna ? Complain karo paise wapas lo zindagi mai aage badho, wo Banda din ke 500₹ ki dehadi karraha hai usse lad ke kya faida bhai (sic)?"
"Complaint krde Bhai you'll get your refund aur iska amount unke pay se cut hojayega (sic)," another person replied on the post.
Published 25 July 2024, 06:43 IST