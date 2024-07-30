Watch | Students fan sleeping teacher in Uttar Pradesh government school classroom

The video was posted on X along with a caption saying, "When the teachers are like this then how will the teaching be, lady teacher makes the innocent children breathe air to get relief from the scorching heat."

The caption further added, "A video of a teacher in Aligarh making innocent children fan themselves in the humid heat is going viral on social media. It is from a government school in Gokulpur village of Dhanipur block of Aligarh, UP."

The video, which was shared on July 27, has garnered about 11.8K views at the time of writing, and drew sharp responses from people online.