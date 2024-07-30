Watch | Students fan sleeping teacher in Uttar Pradesh government school classroom

A teacher at a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was seen sleeping in a classroom.
The one-minute video which went viral on social media shows the teacher lying on the floor of the classroom on a mat, in Gokulpur village.
Small children were seen fanning her in the video, which sparked fury and raised concerns over the quality of education being imparted in government schools.
जब शिक्षक ही ऐसे होंगे तो शिक्षण कैसा होगा,भयंकर गर्मी से निजात पाने को मासूमों से हवा कराती मास्टरनी साहिबा, 😤👩🏫— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) July 27, 2024
अलीगढ़ में शिक्षिका के द्वारा मासूम बच्चों से उमस भरी गर्मी में पंखा कराने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. यूपी के अलीगढ़ के धनीपुर ब्लॉक के… pic.twitter.com/AHud4DaLnE
The video was posted on X along with a caption saying, "When the teachers are like this then how will the teaching be, lady teacher makes the innocent children breathe air to get relief from the scorching heat."
The caption further added, "A video of a teacher in Aligarh making innocent children fan themselves in the humid heat is going viral on social media. It is from a government school in Gokulpur village of Dhanipur block of Aligarh, UP."
The video, which was shared on July 27, has garnered about 11.8K views at the time of writing, and drew sharp responses from people online.
A Zilla President of Congress wrote, "इस वीडियो ने पूरे शिक्षा जगत और पूरे बिजली विभाग की पोल खोल कर रख दी उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी जी कह रहे थे की 24 घंटे लाइट की व्यवस्था हम कर रहे हैं उसके यह नतीजा (This video has exposed the entire education world and the entire electricity department. Yogi ji in Uttar Pradesh was saying that we are making arrangements for 24-hour electricity, and this is the result)."
All governments past and present have neglected education. Do you agree? This must cease. Listen in to a discussion with the charismatic Lipika Bhushanhttps://t.co/RV7jqHDPW8— Rajesh Talwar (@TheRajeshTalwar) July 28, 2024
Another X user wrote, "All governments past and present have neglected education."
Another social media in a sarcastic way said, "पहले नींद पूरी कर लेती हूं, पढ़ाई तो होती रहेगी| (First let me get enough sleep, I can continue my studies)."
Another X user wrote, "हराम का खाने की आदत हो गयी है... भाड में जाये.. शिक्षा हमे तो सो के लेना है पैसा (Used to eating illegal money... to hell with education... I have to sleep and get money for it)."
"Ine madam ko Naukari Sahi suspend kar diya Jaaye Taki एक-एक Aisa Sabak bane aage se koi bhi teacher Aisi Galti na Karen Agar inhen Chhod Diya Gaya to vaise hi chalta rahega aur student ka bhavishya kharab Hota rahega (This madam should be suspended from her job so that a lesson is learnt so that no teacher makes such a mistake in future. If she is removed, things will continue like this and the future of the students will keep getting ruined)," another reply read.
Yet another said, "Btao...itni sellery kisliye deti h government...or government school ka kya haal h...itne chhote balko se hava karvayi ja rahi h..camera hona chahiye...sabhi Jagah....tabhi ye laparvahi Rukegi..."
"When these children grow up they look for leaked question papers to answer since they don’t have strong education foundation," a person online also observed.