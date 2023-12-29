Watch: UP civic body meet turns into 'Fight Club', Akhilesh slams BJP over viral video

A video of a municipal council meeting in Uttar Pradesh turning 'awry' as members engaged in a reckless brawl has gone viral.

According to a report in India Today, the situation unfolded in the middle of a board meeting of Shamli Municipal Council, while the Municipal Chairman Arvind Sangal and MLA Prasann Chaudhary were in attendance.

The meeting that was held to discuss development projects worth Rs 4 crore turned ugly after two members of the council engaged in a heated exchange of words and later resorted to physical violence. The duo can be seen throwing punches at each other, with some members trying to break off the fight while the majority stands there watching. However, what exactly led to the altercation remains unknown.